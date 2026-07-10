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Galatasaray set to sign ex-Chelsea Super Eagles-eligible star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:49 - 10 July 2026
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Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are set to strengthen their squad ahead of the summer transfer window.
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Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Burnley to sign 22-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, bolstering their squad ahead of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is structured as an initial loan with a mandatory purchase clause triggered by specific performance metrics. Galatasaray will pay around €3 million loan fee upfront. If the conditions are met, the club are obligated to pay an additional €25 million to make the transfer permanent, bringing the total package close to €30 million.

Ugochukwu has agreed to personal terms and is expected to travel to Istanbul in the coming days to complete a medical.

Galatasaray's ambitions

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Cim-Bom are actively targeting midfield reinforcements as they look to translate their domestic dominance to the European stage.

The club recently secured the 2025/26 Süper Lig title, accumulating 89 points to finish top of the table. The triumph marked Galatasaray's 26th league championship and their fourth consecutive domestic crown.

Ugochukwu will integrate into a squad spearheaded by Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. The striker scored 26 league goals last season to secure the Golden Boot, and is undoubtedly his talisman.

 While Ugochukwu was born in France and has represented the French youth teams, he holds Nigerian heritage and remains eligible to declare for the Super Eagles at the senior level; hence, he could become teammates with Osimhen at club and country. 

Lesley Ugochukwu helped Southampton equal Derby's record.
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Ugochukwu's departure from Turf Moor

The impending transfer marks a swift exit from Burnley for Ugochukwu, who joined the Clarets just 11 months ago.

He originally moved to the Premier League when Chelsea signed him from Stade Rennais in August 2023. Following a season on loan at Southampton, Chelsea sold him to Burnley in August 2025 for a reported £23 million fee.  

Ugochukwu established himself as a regular fixture at Turf Moor. He made 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. However, the opportunity to secure consistent starting minutes and compete in the Champions League ultimately prompted his move to Rams Park.

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