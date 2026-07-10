Argentina vs Switzerland 2026 World Cup quarterfinal preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: End of the road for the Swiss

Argentina are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in World Cup knockout matches when they face Switzerland in Kansas City.

The reigning world champions, Argentina are bidding to reach the last four and strengthen their grip on the trophy they won in Qatar.

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Switzerland, having already beaten Colombia on penalties in the round of 32, are chasing their deepest run at a World Cup since the quarter-finals of 1954.

This stage of the World Cup now demands that only the most cohesive sides survive, and this match will test both teams at the highest level of the knockout stage.

Argentina vs Switzerland match preview

After surviving a huge pair of scares, Argentina's title defence will continue on Saturday when they meet Switzerland in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

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Merely days after extricating themselves from a sticky situation against World Cup debutants Cape Verde in the first knockout round, Argentina managed to dig their way out of an even deeper hole last time out.

Egypt led 2-0 with 11 minutes left on the clock, Argentina became the first team in World Cup history to overturn a 2+ goal deficit from as late as the 78th minute to win in regulation time during their thrilling 3-2 victory over Egypt in the last 16.

It was La Albiceleste's 12th straight win since last September, and since losing their opener to Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022, Argentina are unbeaten in 11 World Cup matches while scoring at least twice each time.

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The Selección have managed to restrict their opponents to just nine shots on target across this World Cup, but conceding five goals from those suggests that Lionel Scaloni’s men tend to give up big opportunities.

Switzerland have been quietly effective throughout the group stage, winning four and drawing two of their qualifying matches and topping Group B with seven points from three games.

They then defeated Colombia on penalties in the last 16 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, in what was just the second World Cup knockout match since the start of 2018 to finish goalless after extra time.

This edition marks the first time the Swiss have ever won two knockout games at a World Cup.

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Also, that Colombia triumph was just their second victory from their previous six penalty shootouts at major tournaments, signalling a major step forward for the #14-ranked nation.

An experienced pragmatist, Murat Yakin sets up his side to prioritise defence over attack, and that approach has borne fruit: Switzerland are yet to trail at any point across this whole World Cup campaign, including qualifiers.

With only one defeat across their last 19 games (W12, D6) and that loss coming in a friendly, Murat Yakin’s men bring impressive form into what looks to be their most difficult assignment at the World Cup so far.

Argentina vs Switzerland head-to-head

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History is on Argentina’s side. They have won both major tournament meetings with Switzerland; 2-0 in 1966, then 1-0 eight years ago in Brazil.

Including those World Cup contests, Switzerland have never beaten Argentina in seven previous attempts, summing up the size of their task.

The Swiss have historically struggled against all South American nations, winning just two of their ten previous such World Cup games (D2, L6), although one was against Colombia in the last round.

Argentina vs Switzerland bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Argentina to qualify 1.35 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.15 High Value bet Argentina to score over 1.5 goals 1.99 High

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Argentina to qualify

Argentina have shown their resilience in the knockout rounds of this competition.

It wasn’t an easy path to the quarter-finals, but their quality was on display in the end, and they have now put together a winning run of 12 games on the trot.

While the Swiss have also recorded four wins in a row, they won just one of their previous six outings. Four draws and a defeat before the start of their winning run indicate an unpredictable side.

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Scaloni’s charges have been in this situation before. They’ve also enjoyed a positive past against the Swiss, unbeaten in their last five head-to-heads and winning three of them, including a last-16 clash at the 2014 World Cup.

The reality is that the Red Crosses are in uncharted territory. They would have to record an unprecedented third straight knockout victory to get through.

Both teams to score – Yes

While Argentina’s prowess in the final third is well-known, they’ve been slipping defensively in recent outings.

The five goals they conceded at this tournament were all shipped across their last three games. That’s an average concession of 1.6 goals per game, a statistic that will encourage the European nation.

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Switzerland will back themselves to get some joy in this quarter-final, especially with their record at the World Cup.

The Red Crosses’ only blank came in that goalless draw with Colombia; they have scored nine goals in four games before that, averaging 2.25 goals per game.

Both teams have scored in three out of five games for each of these two sides, with neither looking particularly solid defensively.

Argentina have found the net in every one of their games so far, and it would be a surprise not to see them do the same here, but both Cape Verde and Egypt have provided the blueprint for Switzerland to threaten the Argentine backline.

Argentina to score over 1.5 goals

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Front-foot tactics were always going to be expected from the champions.

They have been clinical in front of goal and are joint-top scorers of the tournament, with 14 goals alongside France. Lionel Messi is still showing the world why he’s the greatest of all time. Goals should be in free flow.

La Albiceleste have scored exactly three goals in each of their last three matches, and have scored three times in five of their previous six outings.

For this reason, it’s worth backing the champions to score more than once on Sunday morning.

Argentina vs Switzerland team news

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Despite missing from the penalty spot twice, Messi is still joint-leader in a close Golden Boot race with eight goals so far, and Argentina's inspirational skipper will lead them out again this weekend.

Either Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez – the latter of whom set up a late winner for Fernández against Egypt – will partner with him.

Another duel for selection will take place at left-back, where Facundo Medina and Nicolas Tagliafico continue their fight for one place.

While Scaloni should have a fully fit squad, Yakin has concerns over three players: Michel Aebischer, Luca Jaquez and potential Premier League target Johan Manzambi.

The latter had forced his way into the starting lineup and scored three goals before missing Switzerland's last 16 tie with a knee injury; AC Milan's Ardon Jashari took his place and could be retained.

Leading the line up front, Breel Embolo has been directly involved in 13 goals across his last 17 international appearances.

Though he failed to record a shot and managed just one touch in the opposition box against Colombia, the Rennes striker should see off competition from Zeki Amdouni and Cedric Itten.

Argentina vs Switzerland predicted lineups

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martínez

Switzerland predicted XI (4-3-3)

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Argentina vs Switzerland prediction

The market and our model land in the same place: Argentina are the pick, but this has the shape of a tight, low-scoring night rather than a rout.

Switzerland will sit deep, trust Kobel and try to drag it toward the sort of margins they thrive on, and Argentina have not kept a clean sheet in three.

It has been a rocky road through the knockout rounds, but Argentina have also demonstrated deep reserves of resilience and an undimmed ability to dig deep.

Hence, we’re backing the World Champions to beat a solid Swiss side and stride closer to retaining the trophy.