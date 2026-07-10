Messi plays like Yamal's age mate — Spain coach hails Argentina's captain

Lionel Messi has received high praise from Spain's national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has heaped praise on Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, marvelling at the 39-year-old's physical output and claiming he is performing like a youngster.

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What De la Fuente said

De la Fuente, who guided Spain to the 2024 UEFA European Championship title, addressed the media before his team's World Cup quarter-final clash with Belgium. The 65-year-old tactician highlighted Messi's relentless drive and exemplary attitude.

"Messi looks like he’s 19 or 23 years old. He’s performing at an exceptional level. It’s not just his maturity anymore, but above all his commitment," De la Fuente told reporters.

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He further praised the veteran forward for serving as the ultimate role model for the next generation of players.

"He’s tireless, he’s never satisfied. He always wants more, every single day. He’s an example for all of his teammates, for football lovers, and for everyone who’s just starting out in the game," he added.

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The comparison to a teenager effectively places the 39-year-old forward in the same physical and developmental bracket as players significantly younger than him, implying he plays with the raw energy of 18-year-old Spain winger Lamine Yamal.

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His statistical output in North America matches the peak production of the sport's current prime generation. He currently leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals, outperforming or matching 27-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappé and 25-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland on the grandest stage.

This unparalleled longevity follows a career defined by unprecedented success. Playing for Barcelona from 2004 to 2021, he secured four UEFA Champions League crowns in 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, and 2014/15. He subsequently cemented his international legacy by guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

Spain and Argentina’s potential World Cup final collision

De la Fuente's admiration could soon turn into direct confrontation if both Spain and Argentina successfully navigate their respective paths to the final.

Spain face Belgium in the quarter-finals at the Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. Should they secure a victory, they will advance to a semi-final tie against France at the Dallas Stadium on July 14 following France's 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco.

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Conversely, Argentina must overcome Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday. The South American giants survived a scare in the round of 16, relying on favourable refereeing decisions and a late Messi strike to secure a controversial 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt.