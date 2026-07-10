‘We failed’ – Mendy speaks out following Senegal’s World Cup exit

Mendy has urged Senegal to conduct an honest assessment of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 32.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has described the country's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a "failure," calling on the players, coaches and football authorities to carry out a thorough review of what went wrong during the tournament.

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The Lions of Teranga were knocked out in the Round of 32 after surrendering a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium, ending their hopes of progressing further in the competition.

Belgium comeback ends Senegal’s World Cup dream

Senegal looked to be in control after first-half goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr handed them a commanding 2-0 advantage.

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However, Belgium responded with remarkable determination as Youri Tielemans scored twice to restore parity before substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the winning goal in the 86th minute to complete a stunning comeback.

The defeat brought an end to a challenging tournament for Senegal, who were making its fourth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Difficult campaign for the Lions of Teranga

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Senegal endured an inconsistent group-stage campaign before reaching the knockout rounds.

Senegal BEAT Nigeria, South Africa & Ghana to rewrite World Cup history

They opened the tournament with a 3-1 defeat to France, followed by a narrow 3-2 loss to Norway.

A convincing 5-0 victory over Iraq secured qualification for the knockout stage, but their campaign ultimately ended at the hands of Belgium.

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Mendy, who suffered a knee injury during the match against Norway and missed the defeat to Belgium, watched from the sidelines as Mory Diaw took over goalkeeping duties.

Mendy calls for honest reflection

In a heartfelt message shared after the tournament, the former Chelsea goalkeeper admitted Senegal had fallen short of expectations.

"This elimination is a failure. We had the qualities to go further. We didn't," Mendy wrote.

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The 34-year-old revealed he had worked tirelessly to recover from injury in the hope of helping his teammates during the knockout stages.

He added, "I gave everything to heal my injury and return in time to help the team until the end, but it wasn't enough. Now, we have to have the courage to face reality."

The experienced goalkeeper urged Senegal's football authorities to conduct a comprehensive review rather than searching for quick explanations.

"A competition of this level demands a deep self-examination. Not a superficial one, but an honest and demanding review of everything that has been done," he said.

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He added that meaningful progress can only come through difficult conversations and higher standards.

He added, "The most uncomfortable truths are often the ones that lead to the most progress. If we want to reach the highest levels, we must be willing to ask ourselves the right questions, make the right decisions, and raise our standards."

With the World Cup behind them, Senegal will now shift focus to qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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