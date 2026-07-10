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Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Messi drops to fourth as Mbappe overtakes Dembele

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:13 - 10 July 2026
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Kylian Mbappe has significantly boosted his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or despite strong competition from the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Harry Kane, and Lionel Messi.
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The France captain has been electric at this World Cup, scoring eight goals in six games.

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He was once again pivotal as France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals, opening the scoring after missing a first-half penalty.

Mbappe’s performances have seen him climb to the top of the Ballon d’Or power rankings, overtaking his French teammate Dembélé, England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, and Lionel Messi, who is arguably the standout performer of the tournament so far.

Mbappe has never won the award but came close in 2022-23, finishing third behind Erling Haaland and eventual winner Messi.

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Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe overtakes Messi as favourite for Ballon d'Or

According to Polymarket, he now leads with a 28% chance of winning, ahead of Harry Kane (25.4%), Ousmane Dembélé (15%), and Lionel Messi (13%).

Messi has been exceptional, lifting Argentina into the quarter-finals despite some underwhelming team displays.

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Kane has scored over 70 goals for club and country this season, while Dembélé played a pivotal role as PSG lifted the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1.

However, with France looking virtually unstoppable, a World Cup triumph will undoubtedly seal the deal for Mbappe.

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