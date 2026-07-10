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‘This group of players raised my expectations’ - Fernandes opens up after World Cup exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:42 - 10 July 2026
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Fernandes opens up after World Cup exit
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has shared his profound disappointment after Portugal's premature World Cup exit.
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Portugal, widely considered a strong contender for the title, saw their World Cup aspirations cut short in a tight 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16.

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A late goal from Arsenal's Mikel Merino in stoppage time was enough to send Roberto Martinez's squad home earlier than anticipated. 

The defeat marked the end of Martinez's tenure as head coach. Fernandes, who had been vocal about the team's potential to win the tournament, has now broken his silence on the painful outcome.

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What Fernandes said

In his first public comments since the team's elimination, the midfielder thanked his teammates, coaching staff, and the nation's supporters.

Taking to his social media platform X, Fernandes expressed his feelings while also paying tribute to the entire national team setup.

"Sad, frustrated, and disillusioned. This group of players raised my expectations, not only because of their quality but also because of the incredible team we've built over these years," he wrote

Bruno Fernandes failed to create a single chance vs Croatia.
Bruno Fernandes failed to create a single chance vs Croatia.
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"Thank you to all the players, coaching staff, and all the staff who accompanied and helped us every day during the World Cup. To all the Portuguese people, a huge thank you for your support and belief.”

With Portugal's tournament now over, Fernandes is set to take a brief holiday before joining Manchester United for their pre-season preparations. 

The club captain will now shift his focus from international disappointment to the upcoming club season.

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