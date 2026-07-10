I Could Listen to Peter Drury Forever — Nollywood Veteran Uche Jombo Hails Iconic World Cup Commentary

The award-winning actress and filmmaker joined thousands of football fans in praising legendary commentator Peter Drury after his emotional words during Argentina’s dramatic World Cup comeback captured hearts around the world.

Veteran Nollywood star Uche Jombo has become the latest high-profile figure to celebrate legendary football commentator Peter Drury, describing his World Cup commentary as something she could “never get tired of listening to.”

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The actress shared her admiration on X after Argentina’s dramatic comeback victory over Egypt, a match that produced one of the tournament’s most memorable commentary moments.

Nollywood icon Uche Jombo | Instagram

“I will never be tired of listening to Peter Drury’s commentary,” Jombo wrote.

The 46-year-old actress also highlighted two of Drury’s most widely shared lines from the broadcast:

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I will never be tired of listening to Peter Drury’s commentary 😍



“The little boy from Rosario Santa Fe has just pitched up in heaven “



“Wreathed in red, restored to this great gallery of the game,a walking work of art “ — Uche Jombo (@uchejombo) July 10, 2026

“The little boy from Rosario Santa Fe has just pitched up in heaven.”

Renowned football commentattor Peter Drury

“Wreathed in red, restored to this great gallery of the game, a walking work of art.”

The remarks quickly resonated with football fans, many of whom agreed that Drury’s poetic storytelling continues to set him apart as one of the sport’s greatest commentators.

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Peter Drury Wins Over Another Celebrity Fan

Renowned football commentattor Peter Drury

Drury has built a global reputation for combining football commentary with literary-style narration, often producing memorable one-liners during the biggest moments in the game.

His emotional tribute during Argentina’s comeback against Egypt became one of the most talked-about moments of the World Cup, with clips spreading rapidly across social media.

Uche Jombo’s reaction added a Nollywood voice to the growing chorus of praise, as fans from around the world applauded Drury’s ability to transform football matches into unforgettable stories.

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One of Nollywood’s Most Accomplished Stars

Nollywood icon Uche Jombo | Instagram

Jombo remains one of the most influential figures in Nigerian cinema.

Since making her acting debut in Visa to Hell in 1999, she has appeared in more than 250 films and established herself as an actress, screenwriter, producer and director.

Among her best-known acting credits are Games Men Play, Lies Men Tell, Girls Cot, Holding Hope, Damage, Wives on Strike, Heaven on My Mind, Blood Sisters, Shanty Town, Onyegwu, and Marriage Roommate.

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Nollywood icon Uche Jombo | Instagram

Away from acting, Jombo has also enjoyed considerable success behind the camera. Through Uche Jombo Studios, she has produced acclaimed films including Damage, Holding Hope and Nollywood Hustlers, while making her directing debut with Lost in Us before later directing Heaven on My Mind and How I Saved My Marriage.