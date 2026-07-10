Tuchel faces major blow as Declan Rice's fitness hangs in the balance ahead of Norway clash

England's World Cup preparations have been thrown into disarray by a sickness bug sweeping through their Miami training camp, raising serious doubts over the availability of key midfielder Declan Rice for the upcoming quarter-final against Norway.

The quarter-final at Miami Stadium will be a significant challenge for England, who are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run.

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While Tuchel will be relieved by Reece James's return to full training—a timely boost following Jarell Quansah's suspension—the focus remains on the team's health.

Rice also joins the list of players who could likely miss the clash against Norway after helping his team defeat Mexico in the round of 16.

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Rice's likely absence

Rice has been absent from two consecutive training sessions, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel anxiously awaiting updates.

The team's medical staff are working diligently to contain the illness and prevent it from affecting more players ahead of the crucial showdown.

England coach Thomas Tuchel || Imago

The atmosphere within the Three Lions' camp is tense, with Rice's absence compounding existing selection problems.

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According to the BBC, the 27-year-old's condition is complicated by a pre-existing neural issue affecting his hamstring and lower back. This has left England scrambling just days before they clash with Norway on Saturday.

Declan Rice in action || imago

In addition to Rice's illness, Tuchel is also keeping a close watch on defender Marc Guehi, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

The potential absence of two key players puts significant pressure on England's squad depth.

Interestingly, reports of a virus have also emerged from the Norwegian camp, though they have been largely downplayed.

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