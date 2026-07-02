Declan Rice allays injury fears ahead of England's World Cup clash with Mexico

Declan Rice has played down concerns over his fitness after being substituted late in England's win over DR Congo.

England secured a 2-1 World Cup victory against DR Congo, a development that initially cast doubt on his availability for the upcoming round-of-16 match against Mexico.

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The Arsenal midfielder was seen with ice on his quad after being replaced by John Stones just moments after Harry Kane secured the win with his second goal in Atlanta.

Having already missed the previous group stage game against Panama with a calf issue, the sight of Rice limping off raised alarms for manager Thomas Tuchel.

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Rice speaks on injury

The 27-year-old star quickly reassured fans that he expects to be ready for Monday's crucial knockout clash with the co-hosts.

"I'm fine. Good as gold," Rice confirmed to BBC Radio 5 Live, attributing his discomfort to the demanding conditions.

Declan Rice in action || imago

"It's what happens when you play in 30-degree heat, I suppose. Tough game. Gave it everything, and bodies have been through a lot in that match. Time to recover and go again."

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England's path to the next round was far from straightforward. The Three Lions fell behind early when Brian Cipenga scored in the seventh minute, beating Jordan Pickford at his near post.

Despite creating numerous opportunities, England struggled to find a breakthrough until Kane's late heroics, with goals in the 75th and 86th minutes turning the match around.

England star Declan Rice || Imago

During the game, Rice was shifted to right-back after Djed Spence struggled against the impressive Cipenga.

With Reece James still sidelined, Tuchel may consider deploying the versatile midfielder in a defensive role again.

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