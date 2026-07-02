‘We know it won't be easy’ - Super Falcons coach claims pressure is on his team ahead of WAFCON

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has acknowledged the immense pressure on his team as they prepare for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which also serves as a qualifier for the World Cup.

Madugu, who took the helm in 2024 after serving as an assistant to Randy Waldrum, led Nigeria to their 10th WAFCON title last year in Morocco. His success earned him a nomination for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Johan Cruyff Award.

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With the stakes even higher for the upcoming tournament, Madugu admits the pressure is greater than ever.

The four semi-finalists will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Meanwhile, the quarter-final losers will get a second chance through a FIFA play-off tournament.

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What Madugu said

Despite being tournament favourites, the coach is not taking the challenge lightly, Madugu told CAF Online.

The former Adamawa United coach stressed the weight of expectation on the reigning champions.

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu || imago

“We are holding something precious that everybody wants, but we will remain resolute and focused and try as much as possible to achieve both objectives. So, there's a huge burden on us,” he stated.

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“We need to be careful with what we do wherever we are because we must set a good example and try to be exemplary in everything we do,” Madugu concluded.