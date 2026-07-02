‘We know it won't be easy’ - Super Falcons coach claims pressure is on his team ahead of WAFCON
Madugu, who took the helm in 2024 after serving as an assistant to Randy Waldrum, led Nigeria to their 10th WAFCON title last year in Morocco. His success earned him a nomination for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Johan Cruyff Award.
With the stakes even higher for the upcoming tournament, Madugu admits the pressure is greater than ever.
The four semi-finalists will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Meanwhile, the quarter-final losers will get a second chance through a FIFA play-off tournament.
What Madugu said
Despite being tournament favourites, the coach is not taking the challenge lightly, Madugu told CAF Online.
The former Adamawa United coach stressed the weight of expectation on the reigning champions.
“We are holding something precious that everybody wants, but we will remain resolute and focused and try as much as possible to achieve both objectives. So, there's a huge burden on us,” he stated.
“We need to be careful with what we do wherever we are because we must set a good example and try to be exemplary in everything we do,” Madugu concluded.
The Super Falcons have been placed in Group C for the 2026 WAFCON, alongside Zambia and Malawi. Their campaign will kick off against the Scorchers of Malawi on July 28th at Stade El Barid.