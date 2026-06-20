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‘Officially a Moroccan’ – Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade backs Atlas Lions at World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:35 - 20 June 2026
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Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade
Ajibade attended Morocco’s Group C clash against Scotland, waving the Moroccan flag and declaring herself a Moroccan.
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Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has publicly backed Morocco to go far at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In a show of Pan-African solidarity, Ajibade took to social media on June 19 to reveal that she was “officially a Moroccan for 24 hours” as she cheered on the Atlas Lions in their Group C clash against Scotland.

The Nigerian star shared photos from the stadium, proudly waving a Moroccan flag among supporters while enjoying the atmosphere.

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Morocco rewarded her support

Ajibade’s backing proved timely as Morocco secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland, thanks to a decisive strike from Ismael Saibari.

Brahim Díaz isn't here to simply admire the US
Brahim Díaz isn't here to simply admire the US

The win boosted Morocco’s hopes of progressing from the group stage.

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A Rivalry built on respect

Ajibade’s support is particularly notable given the growing rivalry between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses.

The two nations have emerged as major forces in African women’s football, producing some of the continent’s most memorable matches in recent years.

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Their most famous recent encounter came in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat, where Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat Morocco 3-2 and secure a record-extending continental title.

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