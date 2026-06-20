‘Officially a Moroccan’ – Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade backs Atlas Lions at World Cup

Ajibade attended Morocco’s Group C clash against Scotland, waving the Moroccan flag and declaring herself a Moroccan.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has publicly backed Morocco to go far at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In a show of Pan-African solidarity, Ajibade took to social media on June 19 to reveal that she was “officially a Moroccan for 24 hours” as she cheered on the Atlas Lions in their Group C clash against Scotland.

I am officially a Moroccan for 24hrs 😉🇲🇦💪🏽



Rooting for my African bro pic.twitter.com/xGs7p76UWo — Rasheedat Ajibade OON, OLY (@Rasheedat08) June 19, 2026

The Nigerian star shared photos from the stadium, proudly waving a Moroccan flag among supporters while enjoying the atmosphere.

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Morocco rewarded her support

Ajibade’s backing proved timely as Morocco secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland, thanks to a decisive strike from Ismael Saibari.

Brahim Díaz isn't here to simply admire the US

The win boosted Morocco’s hopes of progressing from the group stage.

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A Rivalry built on respect

Ajibade’s support is particularly notable given the growing rivalry between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses.

The two nations have emerged as major forces in African women’s football, producing some of the continent’s most memorable matches in recent years.

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