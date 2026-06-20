Yassine Bounou insists Morocco deserved victory over Scotland

Morocco's goalkeeper believed the Atlas Lions fully deserved their 1-0 victory over Scotland.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has insisted the Atlas Lions were worthy winners after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland in a crucial Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The North Africans secured all three points thanks to an early strike from Ismael Saibari, moving a step closer to qualification for the knockout stages.

Saibari nets record-breaking winner

Morocco made a dream start at Boston Stadium when Saibari found the net just two minutes into the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Brahim Diaz, burst through the Scottish defence, and fired an unstoppable effort beyond goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The goal was not only enough to secure victory but also became the fastest strike of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far and Morocco's quickest-ever goal at a World Cup tournament.

Bounou praises Morocco's performance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Bounou expressed satisfaction with his team's display and believes Morocco controlled the game against a difficult opponent.

"I think we played a very good game against a strong opponent, with players who have a lot of experience," Bounou told FIFA.com.

The goalkeeper highlighted Morocco's patience and tactical discipline, particularly against a Scotland side that spent much of the game defending deep.

He added, "We showed a lot of patience and were able to create chances, even though they defended with a very, very low block."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Scotland increased the pressure in the closing stages, Bounou felt Morocco handled the situation professionally.

"They pushed a little more in the last ten minutes, and when we had to step back, we did it well,” he concluded.

The victory leaves Morocco in a strong position heading into their final group-stage fixture against Haiti.

Advertisement

Advertisement