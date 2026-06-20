We can win the World Cup – Ex-Super Eagles coach claims African teams are closing the gap

Former Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen believes African teams are poised to make a serious challenge for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eguavoen, who represented the Super Eagles at two World Cups, noted a major shift in the global football landscape.

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He pointed to recent strong performances by African nations as evidence of their growing competitiveness.

In recent games, Morocco, Cape Verde, Egypt, and DR Congo all earned impressive draws against formidable opponents like Brazil, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast and Ghana secured hard-fought victories over Ecuador and Panama.

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Eguavoen tips African teams

Eguavoen has revealed that the African teams at the World Cup have closed the gap in quality to other countries.

"If you look back three or four World Cups, you could confidently predict that Brazil, Argentina, Spain, or Germany would win, but that's no longer the case," Eguavoen told Flashscore.

Austin Eguavoen || Imago

"We're closing the gap, so I believe Africa has a real chance. The great thing is that FIFA has made this tournament very open. If you perform well, you can win."

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The two-time World Cup participant also attributed the continent's rise to the increasing number of African players competing at the highest levels of European club football.

"When I talk about our players, I mean African players in general," he explained. "The majority are now playing in Europe’s top leagues alongside some of the world’s best footballers at the biggest clubs.

Morocco players celebrating || imago

“They come together for their national teams already knowing each other's abilities and what to expect."

Meanwhile, Morocco joined the likes of Ivory Coast and Ghana in securing their first victory at the World Cup after defeating Scotland 1-0.

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