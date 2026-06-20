‘Were not tactically sound’ - Ex-Super Eagles player criticises South Africa’s approach

Former Nigerian international Henry Makinwa has delivered a stark assessment of South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, labelling their tactics as flawed ahead of a decisive group stage match against South Korea.

Bafana Bafana's tournament began with a disappointing loss to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team's troubles were compounded as they finished the match with nine men after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane received red cards in the second half.

In their second group fixture, Hugo Broos's side managed to secure a single point in a hard-fought draw against Czechia, a result that kept their slim qualification hopes alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Makinwa criticises South Africa

In an interview with Footy Africa, Makinwa stressed the importance of the upcoming fixture. "The match against South Korea will determine South Africa’s fate," he stated. "In the World Cup, there are no underdogs, and anything can still happen."

Reflecting on their performance so far, Makinwa criticised the team's tactical approach in their opening game. "South Africa were not tactically sound against Mexico," he observed.

"There was a change in their identity and style of play. Using three centre-backs against Mexico was a departure from South Africa’s traditional approach."

South Africa players against Mexico || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted an improvement in their second match, saying, "Against Czechia, they returned to a 4-3-3 formation, which is their traditional system.

“They showed energy, determination and a strong desire to win because they knew they needed a positive result to keep their hopes of qualification alive. It was a good result against Czechia."