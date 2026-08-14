Will Georgina Rodriguez receive half of Ronaldo’s wealth if they divorce? - What we know

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s marriage to Georgina Rodriguez, significant debate has surfaced regarding whether the Portuguese legend’s new wife would be entitled to half of his fortune in the event of a divorce.

Ronaldo ties the knot with Georgina officially in an intimate civil ceremony at their new £30 million mansion near Lisbon.

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The civil ceremony was held on Tuesday at 1:30 PM, attended solely by their children, Georgina’s family and four witnesses.

The 41-year-old legend's wedding occurred precisely one year following the couple's engagement announcement on social media.

Is Georgina entitled to Ronaldo’s fortune?

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The couple's wedding, which has caused a stir on social media, has also led to conversations about Rodriguez’s share of Ronaldo’s wealth.

However, Pulse Sports reported that Ronaldo and Rodríguez signed their prenuptial agreement on August 10, one day before their wedding, at a public notary's office in Lisbon.

Ronaldo and Georgina tie the knot || X

The agreement established how their property would be treated following their marriage, with both agreeing to maintain their pre-marriage assets separately.

This means they chose Portugal’s “separação de bens” regime. Each keeps sole ownership of their own assets (pre-marriage and anything acquired individually during the marriage).

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No automatic 50/50 sharing of property. This is the standard way high-net-worth couples protect their separate fortunes.

Fans react to prenup decision by Georgina and Ronaldo

Following the news of the prenup signed by the couple, fans have trooped to X, expressing how they feel about the situation, with some disagreeing with the decision.

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One fan wrote, “Men are becoming so insecure, and I hate it so much, after giving him kids for years. This has spoilt my day.”

Another fan responded, “It means they have little to no trust in each other, and to think they’ve dated for more than 10 years. They should have just remained boyfriend and girlfriend then.”

Ronaldo and Georgina sign a prenup || X

Some fans gave Ronaldo their full support for his decision and called out other fans, claiming he does not trust his wife.

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One fan commented, “Man played with the greatest defenders like Pepe, Ramos, Varane and Maguire, yet they think he'll concede carelessly in marriage? Suiii 😂♥️💯.”

A fan mentioned, “Everybody shouting trust? He no trust her enough; she gave birth to 2-3 kids for him. What’s more trustworthy than that? Oh! It’s all about money; money is the trust, idiots!"