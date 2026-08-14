Family Feud? Ronaldo’s mum and sister fail to attend Al-Nassr star’s wedding with Georgina
Ronaldo and Georgina have officially tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony at their new £30 million mansion near Lisbon.
The wedding took place on Tuesday at 1:30 PM, with only their children and four witnesses present.
The ceremony was officiated by registrar Maria Manuel Ferreira de Campos Folhadela de Oliveira, who travelled from Porto to the couple's home in Cascais.
Ronaldo’s family miss wedding ceremony
Following the celebration, notably absent from the small gathering were Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, and his siblings, Hugo, Elma, and Katia.
According to reports, the only witnesses to the union were Georgina’s sister, Ivana; Ronaldo's close friend, Miguel Paixao; and a Spanish couple, Jose Rodriguez Sangil and Monica Goncalez Martinez.
The couple, who have been together for a decade, chose to keep their assets separate by signing a prenuptial agreement.
The legal arrangement was finalised at a notary's office in Lisbon on August 10, the day before the wedding.
Representatives for the 41-year-old football star confirmed the marriage took place on August 11, exactly one year after the pair announced their engagement on social media.
The news followed photos posted by the couple on Instagram showcasing their new wedding rings after earlier announcing they would tie the knot after the World Cup.