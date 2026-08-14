European record holders provide update on Super Eagles forward's future

Nervionenses sporting director Jose Ignacio Navarro provided some clarity on the future of their remaining Super Eagles star.

Sevilla sporting director José Ignacio Navarro has addressed the glaring omission of Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke from the club’s recent pre-season tour, implying that the player’s departure from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is imminent.

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The 28-year-old forward was left out of the squads that traveled for training camps and exhibition matches in the Netherlands and Germany, sparking speculation regarding his future in Spain.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Thursday, Navarro confirmed that the decision was a calculated move as the club actively attempt to offload the player before the summer transfer window closes.

What Navarro said

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Navarro did not shy away from the transfer rumours, indicating that the club opted to keep Ejuke out of the traveling party to resolve his current situation without disrupting squad preparations.

“Regarding the first question, about Chidera Ejuke, a squad was called up for the trip to the Netherlands because there were two matches and then one in Germany,” Navarro stated.

“It was understood that, given the ongoing issues, it was best for everyone involved that Chidera Ejuke not participate in that trip.”

With his future unresolved, Ejuke is now considered a major doubt for Sevilla's 2026/27 LALIGA opening fixture against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday. The decision to isolate him from preparations clearly signals that he is no longer part of the first-team project.

Chidera Ejuke.

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Contract situation and potential suitors

Sevilla are operating under financial pressure to secure a transfer fee for the winger this summer. Ejuke joined the Andalusian club on a free transfer from CSKA Moscow in June 2024, signing a three-year deal that is set to expire in June 2027. If an exit is not orchestrated in the coming weeks, Sevilla risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The winger has reportedly attracted concrete interest from multiple European suitors, while several Saudi Pro League clubs have also joined the race for his signature.

However, the Nigerian international is expected to prioritise remaining in Europe unless a highly lucrative offer arrives from the Middle East.

A disappointing spell in Andalusia

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The push to sell Ejuke follows an underwhelming 2025/26 campaign. The winger struggled extensively with hamstring issues and inconsistent form, managing a meager return of just one goal and one assist across 27 LALIGA appearances.

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His individual lack of offensive production mirrored Sevilla's broader struggles. The Andalusian club endured a disastrous domestic campaign, battling poor form to barely escape the relegation zone.