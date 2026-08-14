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Manchester United maintain interest in 'Korean Maguire' to shore up defence

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:10 - 14 August 2026
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Kim Min-jae! Credit Getty Images
The Red Devils are currently in the market for a centre-back
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Manchester United are continuing to monitor Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae as they assess options to strengthen their backline.

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However, the South Korea international currently has no intention of leaving the Bundesliga champions and remains determined to fight for his place under Vincent Kompany.

Man United keep tabs on Kim

According to journalist Christian Falk, United have maintained a long-standing interest in the 29-year-old centre-back and continue to monitor his situation at the Allianz Arena.

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Kim has earned the nickname "Korean Maguire" in some circles because of his technical resemblance to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. While United remain interested, a move could prove difficult because Kim is reportedly happy with his current situation at Bayern.

The South Korean is no longer an automatic starter under Kompany, but he remains an important member of the squad and believes he can win back his starting position through his performances.

"There is some truth" to reports of United's interest, Falk confirmed, but stressed that Kim currently wants to remain in Germany. "Min-jae Kim is very clear at the moment that he wants to stay at Bayern and he's fine with his current role at the club," Falk said.

Kim determined to fight for place

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Kim's willingness to remain at Bayern means United may have to wait before making any serious move for the experienced defender.

"He’s not in the starting XI at the moment, but he has a chance to get there if he’s playing well and, of course, if injuries strike," Falk added.

The defender joined Bayern after establishing himself as one of Europe's most impressive centre-backs during his spell with Napoli.

His experience at the highest level makes him a valuable option for Bayern, particularly with the German giants competing across multiple competitions.

For United, Kim's situation could therefore be one to watch throughout the season. If his role at Bayern changes or he becomes frustrated by limited playing time, the Red Devils could revisit their interest. For now, however, the "Korean Maguire" appears focused on proving himself in Munich.

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