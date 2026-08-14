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'He knows what he has to do' – Bayer Leverkusen boss on Boniface's future

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:34 - 14 August 2026
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Nigeria's Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen Pre-Season Form and Injury Comeback
Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has been told the expectations at Bayer Leverkusen by the club's head coach
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Victor Boniface is showing promising signs of a resurgence at Bayer Leverkusen after returning from a difficult loan spell at Werder Bremen.

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Head coach Carles Martínez believes the Nigerian striker knows exactly what he must do to earn his place back in the team.

Boniface making progress at Leverkusen

Boniface endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign at Bremen, making only 11 Bundesliga appearances without scoring before persistent knee problems eventually forced him to undergo surgery in January.

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The 25-year-old returned to Leverkusen this summer with his fitness and confidence needing significant work, but preseason has offered reasons for optimism.

Boniface has looked sharper in possession and more comfortable when operating in tight spaces, suggesting he is gradually returning to his best level. Despite those improvements, the Nigeria international remains behind Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane in the centre-forward pecking order.

However, his progress has caught the attention of Martínez, who believes Boniface can still play an important role at Leverkusen.

"He knows what he has to do. I'm pushing him as well," Martínez said, as quoted by Kicker. "It's getting better. His quality is obvious."

'Things are moving in the right direction'

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Boniface has also acknowledged the importance of the Leverkusen supporters during his difficult period, saying, "The fans supported me in good times and bad times, and I really appreciate that. We players need their support. I'm really very happy and thank every single one of them."

Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes also offered an encouraging assessment of the striker's recovery.

"He had a difficult year, but continues to make progress, including in terms of fitness. It can only happen step by step and not overnight. But things are moving in the right direction," Rolfes said.

With his fitness improving and his performances showing signs of returning to previous levels, Boniface still has an opportunity to revive his Leverkusen career.

The Nigerian will have to work his way past Schick and Kofane for regular opportunities, but Martínez's comments suggest the door remains open.

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