Super Eagles star Boniface proves doubters wrong with brace of assists in latest Leverkusen friendly

Victor Boniface has impressed in pre-season for Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Boniface continued his remarkable pre-season revival by producing two assists as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Kickers Offenbach 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

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The Super Eagles striker, whose future looked uncertain just months ago, delivered another eye-catching display after coming off the bench, further strengthening his case for a prominent role under new head coach Carles Martínez.

Boniface inspires Leverkusen comeback with two assists

Boniface was introduced at half-time and immediately transformed Leverkusen's attack with his movement, sharp link-up play and creativity.

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The Nigerian forward played a decisive role in both of his side's second-half goals.

His first assist came after he controlled possession brilliantly before driving into the penalty area and picking out Jonas Hofmann, who fired Leverkusen into a 2-1 lead.

Boniface then helped create the third goal by once again combining with Hofmann, whose cross was converted from close range by Afonso Moreira to seal the victory.

The 25-year-old almost capped his impressive outing with a goal of his own in the 65th minute after exchanging passes with Moreira and Ezequiel Fernández, but his effort was blocked before it could reach the target.

Nigerian striker's impressive comeback gathers momentum

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After enduring a disappointing loan spell at Werder Bremen, where injuries, fitness issues and inconsistent performances saw his market value tumble dramatically, the striker has returned to Leverkusen looking revitalised.

Managing director Simon Rolfes recently praised Boniface's improved physical condition, while new coach Carles Martínez has stressed the importance of carefully rebuilding his fitness.

Against Offenbach, Boniface showed exactly why there is growing optimism surrounding his comeback. Alongside his two assists, he worked tirelessly off the ball, linked play intelligently and consistently looked to create chances for teammates rather than chasing personal glory.