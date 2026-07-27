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One Assist & MOTM: Why Amorim CANNOT Sell Chukwueze Now!

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:50 - 27 July 2026
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Chukwueze was not listed.
Chukwueze featured for 45 minutes. - Photo: IMAGO
One half to save a career: The Stats Behind Samuel Chukwueze’s AC Milan Statement.
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Samuel Chukwueze is a man fighting for his footballing life at the San Siro, but if his most recent 45-minute cameo is any indication, the Nigerian winger isn't ready to say goodbye to Milan just yet.

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After a summer clouded by uncertainty and a collapsed move to Fulham, Chukwueze found himself at a crossroads.

However, new manager Ruben Amorim’s arrival has signaled a clean slate and Chukwueze took that opportunity and ran with it during Milan’s pre-season opener against Celtic.

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The Chukwueze Effect

Introduced in the second half with the Rossoneri trailing by two goals, Chukwueze didn't just participate in the game; he transformed it.

The standout moment of the 2-2 draw was a piece of pure individual brilliance: a shimmy to beat his marker followed by a sublime, outside-of-the-foot cross that found Francesco Camarda for the equaliser.

It was a reminder to the Milan faithful of exactly why the club invested in him. But beyond the eye test, the data from his 45 minutes of action is nothing short of elite.

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Samuel Chukwueze vs. Celtic (45 Minutes):

1 Assist (The crucial equaliser)

Most Chances Created (5) – More than any player on the pitch.

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Most Touches in Opposition Box (6) – Constant threat in the "danger zone."

Most Dribbles Completed (4) – Direct, aggressive, and successful.

Player of the Match

A Seat on the Plane to Australia

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His heroics in Scotland have earned him a spot in Amorim’s squad for the high-profile pre-season tour of Australia and Indonesia.

As the team departed from Milan Malpensa Airport, Chukwueze’s inclusion felt earned rather than guaranteed.

Chukwueze was not listed.
Chukwueze featured for 45 minutes.

The road doesn't get any easier from here, however. Over the next two weeks, Chukwueze will face a gauntlet of elite opposition: Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

These aren't just friendlies; for the Super Eagles star, these are auditions. With Serie A kicking off on August 23 against Torino, Chukwueze has three games to prove to Ruben Amorim that he isn't just a pre-season wonder, but a primary weapon for the upcoming campaign.

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If he can replicate his Celtic numbers against the likes of Chelsea and United, the uncertainty surrounding his future will quickly turn into indispensability.

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