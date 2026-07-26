Osimhen’s standing on Africa’s money list under threat by Diomande’s Real Madrid move

Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid will make him one of the most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen's place among Africa's most expensive footballers could soon come under serious threat after Real Madrid reportedly agreed a blockbuster deal worth more than €100 million for Ivory Coast sensation Yan Diomande.

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If completed, the transfer would become the biggest sale involving an African player, eclipsing the record fees previously paid for Nicolas Pépé, Bryan Mbeumo and the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen could be pushed further down African transfer rankings

Osimhen's €75 million move from Napoli to Galatasaray in 2025 shattered Turkish transfer records and cemented his place among the most expensive African footballers in history.

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The Nigerian completed the switch after an outstanding loan spell in Istanbul, where he established himself as one of Europe's deadliest strikers and became an instant fan favourite.

Only Nicolas Pépé's €80 million move from Lille to Arsenal in 2019 and Bryan Mbeumo's big-money transfer from Brentford to Manchester United have commanded higher fees among African players.

However, that pecking order looks set to change dramatically, with Diomande's impending move to Real Madrid expected to rewrite the record books.

Real Madrid agree €100m-plus deal for Diomande

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have reached a full agreement with RB Leipzig after returning with an improved offer worth more than €100 million. The Spanish giants have also reportedly secured personal terms with the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international.

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Madrid beat competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to land one of Europe's brightest young talents after Leipzig stood firm throughout negotiations.

The German club had previously rejected offers worth €100 million from both Real Madrid and Liverpool, insisting on a higher guaranteed fee before sanctioning a sale.

Diomande arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu after an explosive debut season in Germany, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists following his €20 million move from Leganés to Leipzig in 2025.