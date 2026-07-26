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Transfer News: Real Madrid beat PSG, Man City to Diomande signing

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:25 - 26 July 2026
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Real Madrid have reportedly secured full agreement for the signing of Yan Diomande.
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Real Madrid have reportedly reached a full agreement with RB Leipzig to sign 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande, successfully beating multiple European rivals to secure the coveted transfer.

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The Spanish giants landed the breakthrough today, finalising the club-to-club negotiations shortly after securing the player's commitment.

Real Madrid strike deal with Leipzig

Los Blancos reached an agreement on personal terms with the Ivory Coast international yesterday, setting the stage for a decisive push.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid returned to the negotiating table with an improved financial bid worth over €100 million that Leipzig have now formally accepted.

The agreement successfully concludes an intense transfer battle, with the Spanish club beating out interest from Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City.

Leipzig secure massive fee after tough negotiations

The German club proved to be incredibly firm negotiators throughout the summer window, leveraging the winger's existing long-term contract (until June 2030) to maximise their return.

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Leipzig executives previously rejected an initial €100 million bid (€90 million fixed, €10 million add-ons) from Real Madrid, demanding a larger guaranteed sum to even consider sanctioning a departure.

They also turned away a similar €100 million offer from Liverpool earlier in the window, refusing to compromise on their strict valuation.

PSG miss out despite prior agreement

The finalised deal represents a significant strategic blow to Paris Saint-Germain, who had long been considered the undisputed frontrunners for his signature.

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The Parisian club had already agreed on personal terms with Diomande regarding a long-term contract (until June 2031) earlier in the summer.

However, they repeatedly hesitated to submit a formal club-to-club offer, allowing newly appointed Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho to capitalise on the delay and hijack the transfer.

Diomande brings speed to Mourinho's rebuild

Diomande returns to Spain following a spectacular single season in Germany, having originally joined Leipzig from Spanish side Leganes for €20 million in July 2025.

The 19-year-old winger delivered a productive domestic campaign (12 goals and 8 assists in the Bundesliga), instantly establishing himself as one of the most dynamic attackers in European football.

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He is expected to play a crucial role in Real Madrid's sweeping squad rebuild following their barren 2025/26 campaign.

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