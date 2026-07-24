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Real Madrid enter Diomande race, Leipzig attend to them immediately

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:24 - 24 July 2026
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Real Madrid have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in the race for Yan Diomande.
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Real Madrid have seen a substantial transfer bid for Yan Diomande rejected by Leipzig as the Spanish giants continue their active summer window.

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The 19-year-old Ivorian winger has emerged as one of the most coveted talents in European football, sparking a budding transfer war among top clubs.

Real Madrid bid for Yan Diomande rejected

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid submitted a formal offer worth €100 million to secure the young attacker.

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The proposed financial package reportedly included a large base fee and performance-related bonuses (€90 million fixed, €10 million add-ons).

Despite the massive figure, the bid paled in comparison to the German club's valuation for the former Leganes man.

Leipzig executives immediately rejected the offer, maintaining that they intend to keep their prized asset for the upcoming campaign.

If they are forced to sell, the Bundesliga side are reportedly demanding a minimum guaranteed fee of €120 million to sanction his departure.

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Liverpool and PSG chase Yan Diomande

The rejected bid from Madrid is just the latest development in the increasingly complex transfer saga.

Leipzig previously rejected a similar €100 million offer from Premier League side Liverpool. The German club capitalised on the fact that the winger is tied to a long-term contract running until June 2030 with no release clause.

However, Diomande has his sights set firmly on another destination. The winger has already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain on a long-term contract running until the summer of 2031.

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Despite the player's clear preference for the French capital, the Parisian club have yet to submit an official offer to Leipzig, leaving the door open for rival suitors.

Real Madrid continue aggressive summer rebuild

Following a barren 2025/26 campaign (zero trophies), the Spanish club are actively reshaping their squad under newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid recently secured a contract renewal for French international Aurelien Tchouameni (until 2030/31) and are simultaneously pursuing Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

They have also signed Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Marc Cucurella. With the transfer window heating up, the Spanish giants must now decide whether to meet Leipzig's astronomical asking price for Diomande or walk away from the negotiations.

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