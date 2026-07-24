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Real Madrid willing to sell star to Manchester United as Rodri deal takes shape

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:24 - 24 July 2026
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Spain captain Rodri || imago
Spain captain Rodri || imago
Spanish giants Real Madrid are now willing to sell their star midfielder to Manchester United to make room for the possible arrival of Rodri.
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Los Blancos are fully invested in bringing the Spain captain from Manchester City and will listen to offers for Aurélien Tchouaméni, with Manchester United emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

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The Spanish giants are eyeing a blockbuster move for Rodri, who was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup after leading Spain to international glory.

To fund the ambitious swoop for the 30-year-old midfielder, Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on Tchouaméni for a fee in the region of £75 million.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO
Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO
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Manchester United have identified the 26-year-old French international as their primary target to strengthen their engine room.

Manager Michael Carrick remains eager for a specialist anchor following Casemiro's departure to Inter Miami and Manuel Ugarte's serious knee injury.

While Tchouaméni had verbally agreed to an extension at the Bernabéu, Real's sudden pivot towards Rodri opens the door for a high-profile move to Old Trafford.

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Rodri is now in the final year of his contract with City and has made it clear he favours a move to Real Madrid, despite City's contract extension offer.

His transfer will surely have a domino effect as he is expected to walk straight into Los Blancos' starting lineup, leaving no room for Tchouameni.

The Red Devils have already signed Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

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