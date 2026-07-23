Huge blow for Man City as star player set to undergo surgery
Rodri will undergo surgery on a back injury, with no timeline given by the club for his return to action.
The setback comes immediately off the back of a triumphant summer for the 30-year-old, who captained Spain to their second World Cup title and earned the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.
Rodri started all eight matches in North America, offering a sharp contrast to two injury-plagued seasons at club level.
The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is facing an uncertain future at City, with one year remaining on his contract.
Talks with the club are expected to take place following the World Cup, but so far, the former Atletico Madrid man has not shown a willingness to extend his terms.
The midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid and has expressed a desire to return to his home country at some stage during his playing career. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to sign him this summer.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri will undergo surgery on a back injury, but a prognosis for his return is unknown.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 22, 2026
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Fitness troubles have hampered the Spaniard since he suffered a severe ACL rupture in September 2024. Hamstring and groin issues restricted him to just 17 Premier League starts last season.
City have softened the blow in central midfield by acquiring Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.
Meanwhile, Mateo Kovačić and Nico González are both tipped for potential exits following Bernardo Silva's departure upon the expiration of his contract.