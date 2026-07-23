'Winning mentality starts here' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi fires Premier League warning

Awoniyi says Nottingham Forest's success begins in pre-season after scoring in a 3-0 friendly win over Blackburn Rovers.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi believes the club's winning mentality must be built during pre-season after scoring in the Reds' impressive 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

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Awoniyi in action || Imago

The Super Eagles forward was on target in the friendly fixture in the Algarve, netting Forest's third goal after Arnaud Kalimuendo had extended the team's advantage.

Awoniyi focused on building a winning mentality

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Speaking to Nottingham Forest's official website after the match, Awoniyi said pre-season is about far more than improving fitness.

"It feels good, that's what pre-season is all about; getting the rhythm going and getting ready for the season, and of course getting the goals," the Nigerian striker said.

Awoniyi stressed that the habits formed during pre-season will shape the team's performance throughout the Premier League campaign.

Taiwo with a message for you Reds after our first match in the Algarve. 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/bMpFpevOn9 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 22, 2026

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The 28-year-old insisted that Forest must establish a winning culture before the competitive season begins.

He continued, "The games we want during the season start now. This is where you get all the bits done, because when the season starts you will have less time to do the running. This is where your winning mentality starts. If we're going to achieve anything it starts from here."

Taiwo after netting our third against Blackburn. 💪 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 22, 2026

Ready for the Premier League challenge

Awoniyi also spoke about the importance of regaining match sharpness and rebuilding chemistry with his teammates after the summer break.

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