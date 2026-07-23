'Winning mentality starts here' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi fires Premier League warning
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi believes the club's winning mentality must be built during pre-season after scoring in the Reds' impressive 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.
The Super Eagles forward was on target in the friendly fixture in the Algarve, netting Forest's third goal after Arnaud Kalimuendo had extended the team's advantage.
Another positive pre-season performance. 👊 pic.twitter.com/h2EOmsTqmv— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 22, 2026
Awoniyi focused on building a winning mentality
Speaking to Nottingham Forest's official website after the match, Awoniyi said pre-season is about far more than improving fitness.
"It feels good, that's what pre-season is all about; getting the rhythm going and getting ready for the season, and of course getting the goals," the Nigerian striker said.
Awoniyi stressed that the habits formed during pre-season will shape the team's performance throughout the Premier League campaign.
Taiwo with a message for you Reds after our first match in the Algarve. 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/bMpFpevOn9— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 22, 2026
The 28-year-old insisted that Forest must establish a winning culture before the competitive season begins.
He continued, "The games we want during the season start now. This is where you get all the bits done, because when the season starts you will have less time to do the running. This is where your winning mentality starts. If we're going to achieve anything it starts from here."
Taiwo after netting our third against Blackburn. 💪— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 22, 2026
Ready for the Premier League challenge
Awoniyi also spoke about the importance of regaining match sharpness and rebuilding chemistry with his teammates after the summer break.
"It was hot but, as I said, pre-season is all about getting fitness and getting the minutes. The goal is to be ready for the first game, so we need to keep it going,” he added.