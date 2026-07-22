Super Eagles: 5 Nigerian stars desperate to revive their careers next season

The 2026–27 season could be a defining campaign for several Super Eagles stars who endured a rough 12 months. Here are 5 Nigerian stars who will be desperate for a fresh narrative in the new campaign.

1. Tolu Arokodare

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The 25-year-old Wolves striker arrived at Molineux last summer to plenty of fanfare, coming off an impressive few years at Genk.

For a Wolves side destined to be in a relegation dogfight, Arokodare seemed like the perfect addition: big, strong, and equipped to cope with the Premier League’s physicality.

However, he struggled to hold down a starting spot, with then-manager Vitor Pereira preferring Jørgen Strand Larsen as his target man in a 5-2-3 formation.

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Tolu produced a measly return of 6 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, losing his place in Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad in the process. The 6ft 4in striker is now heavily linked with a move to Serie A and will be desperate for a fresh start.

2. Christantus Uche

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace but failed to convince the Eagles to make the move permanent.

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Christantus Uche came off the bench to win a penalty for the Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Uche featured in just 14 Premier League matches without registering a goal or assist, though he impressed in the UEFA Conference League with two goals in four appearances.

He has since returned to Getafe, where the club president made it clear that if a respectable offer arrives, he will be sold.

Christantus Uche in action || imago

Uche showed in flashes that he has what it takes to perform on the biggest stage, and the upcoming season must be the one where he finally begins to fulfill his huge potential.

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3. Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi is another name that fits the bill perfectly, but maybe for a different reason compared to others on this exclusive list.

Awoniyi is the one player who needs to revive his career by conquering his recurring injury issues rather than a fundamental loss of form or his footballing ability.

Taiwo Awoniyi. || Imago

When 100% match fit, the Super Eagles striker has proven to be valuable to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

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However, his career trajectory at Forest has faced significant disruptions, from injury plagues to fading from the starting XI under different coaches.

Having finished last season with just 17 appearances after another injury-blighted campaign, with four goals, he has committed to the Tricky Tees and will use the preseason to build up his physical conditioning and hopefully win back a starting spot under new boss Oliver Glasner.

4. Chidera Ejuke

Once dubbed the “Next Jay Jay Okocha” due to his dribbling skills across Europe, Ejuke’s career has not progressed as it would have.

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His highly publicised transfer to Europa League record winners, Sevilla, was supposed to be a major European redemption arc, but he has endured highly underwhelming campaigns so far.

Chidera Ejuke.

In his two seasons in LaLiga, the 28-year-old has only managed three goals and two assists in 54 matches across competitions for Sevilla.

Plagued by inconsistent game time and lack of final product, despite his immense ability to take on his markers, the explosive wide forward needs a massive season in Spain or perhaps another promising move to prove he can combine that elite flair with requisite elite productivity.

Chidera Ejuke celebrates his first goal for Sevilla.

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5. Kelechi Iheanacho

Once a Premier League champion and FA Cup hero, the 29-year-old has experienced a sharp decline in his European journey.

Iheanacho’s move sees him join fellow Nigerians like Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Paul Onuachu, and Ibrahim Olawoyin amongst others in Turkiye for the 2026/2027 campaign.

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