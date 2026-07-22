Advertisement

Liverpool set for financial boost as Amazon founder interested in buying shares

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:48 - 22 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Liverpool set for financial boost
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly been approached to join a consortium interested in acquiring a minority stake in Liverpool FC.
Advertisement

The group, led by former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia, is exploring a strategic investment that could significantly impact the club's financial standing.

Advertisement

While the prospect of backing from one of the world's wealthiest individuals may excite fans, the primary goal of this investment is long-term strategic growth rather than a short-term transfer budget boost. 

The funds would likely be allocated to infrastructure and financial sustainability, not immediate player acquisitions.

Jeff Bezos to invest in Liverpool

Advertisement

In a development that could alter the Premier League's financial dynamics, a syndicate of investors has reached out to Jeff Bezos, the world's fourth-richest person with an estimated fortune of nearly $257 billion. 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos || Imago
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos || Imago

According to Sky Sports, the consortium is spearheaded by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

While reports indicate that Bezos's involvement is not yet confirmed, the discussions underscore the immense global appeal of the Merseyside club. 

Advertisement

The potential deal, which the Financial Times suggests could value Liverpool at over $6 billion (£4.5 billion), highlights the increasing competition for ownership stakes in top-tier English football.

Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have been receptive to outside investment to manage the escalating costs of competing at the highest level. 

Liverpool owners FSG. (Credit: Imago)
Liverpool owners FSG. (Credit: Imago)

Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to battle for Premier League dominance alongside Arsenal, Manchester City and others, with new manager Andoni Iraola in charge after Arne Slot’s sacking.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How Two British-Nigerian Brothers Are Shaping the Future of Basketball in Nigeria with Nike
Other Sports
22.07.2026
How Two British-Nigerian Brothers Are Shaping the Future of Basketball in Nigeria with Nike
'I am too old for Arsenal' - Super Eagles star reveals
Super Eagles
22.07.2026
'I am too old for Arsenal' - Super Eagles star reveals
Liverpool set for financial boost
Premier League
22.07.2026
Liverpool set for financial boost as Amazon founder interested in buying shares
Taiwo Awoniyi injured against Leicester City
Football
22.07.2026
Super Eagles: 5 Nigerian stars desperate to revive their careers next season
Man United flop agrees to leave Red Devils
Premier League
22.07.2026
Man United flop agrees to leave Red Devils as Juventus close in on move
Super Eagles star reveals ambition for next season
Premier League
22.07.2026
'This is the right place for me' - Frank Onyeka reacts to permanent move