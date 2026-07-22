Liverpool set for financial boost as Amazon founder interested in buying shares

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly been approached to join a consortium interested in acquiring a minority stake in Liverpool FC.

The group, led by former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia, is exploring a strategic investment that could significantly impact the club's financial standing.

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While the prospect of backing from one of the world's wealthiest individuals may excite fans, the primary goal of this investment is long-term strategic growth rather than a short-term transfer budget boost.

The funds would likely be allocated to infrastructure and financial sustainability, not immediate player acquisitions.

Jeff Bezos to invest in Liverpool

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In a development that could alter the Premier League's financial dynamics, a syndicate of investors has reached out to Jeff Bezos, the world's fourth-richest person with an estimated fortune of nearly $257 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos || Imago

According to Sky Sports, the consortium is spearheaded by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

While reports indicate that Bezos's involvement is not yet confirmed, the discussions underscore the immense global appeal of the Merseyside club.

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The potential deal, which the Financial Times suggests could value Liverpool at over $6 billion (£4.5 billion), highlights the increasing competition for ownership stakes in top-tier English football.

Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have been receptive to outside investment to manage the escalating costs of competing at the highest level.

Liverpool owners FSG. (Credit: Imago)