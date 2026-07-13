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‘He should call it a day internationally’ - Ex-Liverpool star tell Ronaldo he is not good enough for Portugal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:52 - 13 July 2026
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Ex-Liverpool star tell Ronaldo he is not good enough for Portugal
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has delivered a sharp critique of Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that the Portuguese superstar is "not good enough" to play for his country and should retire from the international stage immediately.
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Riise's comments follow Portugal's disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup, which has reignited the debate over the 41-year-old's role in the national team. 

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The calls for Ronaldo's retirement grew louder after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. 

The captain, who scored just one goal in the knockout stages, was visibly emotional as he left the pitch.

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Riise advises Ronaldo to quit

Speaking on BestBettingSites, Riise condemned former coach Roberto Martinez's management of the situation during the tournament, describing it as "sad."

"I know the Portugal coach loves Ronaldo, but I think the whole Ronaldo situation at this World Cup was quite sad," Riise stated. 

"At one point he wasn't scoring, then he says he’s back after scoring a couple of goals, and then he disappears again. 

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“I don't think Roberto Martínez managed the situation the right way. He should have shown a stronger hand and prioritised the team over the individual player."

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise | Instagram

Despite Ronaldo's legendary status as the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football, Riise insists the forward no longer has what it takes to compete at the highest level. 

"He should call it a day internationally and hand over the opportunity to the younger players. Modern football is incredibly demanding physically; you need all 11 players running and fighting for the team, unless you are Messi. 

Portugal legend Ronaldo || imago
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“Ronaldo doesn't do that anymore, and I think his inclusion weakens the Portuguese team rather than helping it."

As Portugal looks ahead to co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, the discussion surrounding Ronaldo's role is set to continue. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faces mounting pressure to prove he can still contribute effectively and silence his critics.

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