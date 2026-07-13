Xabi Alonso hands Jackson Chelsea lifeline, gives verdict on Garnacho

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has provided updates on the futures of Nicolas Jackson and Xabi Alonso.

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Senegal international Nicolas Jackson remains a key part of his plans ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, offering the forward a fresh start following his return from Bayern Munich.

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​The 25-year-old forward recently concluded his international duties in North America, where the Lions of Teranga were eliminated following a 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 1. Jackson will now shift his focus to regaining a starting role at Stamford Bridge.

​What Alonso said

​Addressing the media, Alonso clarified the forward's status. Following a season away from London, Jackson appears set to be given an opportunity to integrate into the Spaniard's tactical setup alongside fellow attackers João Pedro, Emanuel Emegha, and Liam Delap.

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​"Nico Jackson is joining the tour in Asia and we are looking forward to him working with us," Alonso stated.

​The managerial change could spell a significant change in fortune for Jackson. Alonso's willingness to evaluate the striker contrasts with his stance on Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was recently handed a €50 million price tag after being deemed surplus to requirements and failing to report for the start of pre-season training.

Jackson's stint in Munich

​Jackson arrives back in London following a productive, record-breaking loan spell with Bayern Munich.

​He originally transferred to the German giants in September 2025 for a reported £14.2 million (€16.5 million) loan fee, the largest one-year loan fee in Bundesliga history.

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Playing under manager Vincent Kompany, Jackson largely served as the primary backup to England captain Harry Kane. Despite his rotational role, he made 34 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, registering 11 goals and four assists.

​His contributions helped Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, completing a domestic double. However, the German club ultimately opted against triggering his £56 million (€65 million) purchase clause, allowing him to return to his parent club.

​External interest in Jackson

​While Serie A sides AC Milan and Juventus have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the forward following his stint in Germany, Chelsea hold a formidable negotiating position regarding his future.

​Jackson originally joined the Blues from LALIGA outfit Villarreal in June 2023 for a £32 million fee. During his first two seasons at the club from 2023 to 2025, he established himself as a reliable goalscorer, registering 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances.

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