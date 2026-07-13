Transfer News: Man United reach agreement for second midfielder signing

Manchester United are set to complete their second midfield accquisition of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, marking a significant statement of intent as the club continue their comprehensive midfield overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

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​According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils activated a £35 million release clause in the 29-year-old's contract. Tielemans is now expected to travel to Manchester to finalise terms and undergo a medical.

​The acquisition of the Belgium international comes immediately after United abandoned their prolonged pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Éderson. Despite having a financial package previously agreed upon, the Manchester club decisively walked away from the deal last week following complications identified during the Brazilian's medical examinations.

​A proven Premier League pedigree

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​Tielemans arrives at Old Trafford boasting vast English top-flight experience. Since joining Aston Villa from Leicester City on a free transfer in July 2023, he established himself as a central, controlling figure.

​During his three-year tenure at Villa Park, he notably helped the club secure the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League title. Tielemans scored in the final earlier this year, helping his side to a 3-0 victory over Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg.

​He carried that form to the international stage in North America. Operating as the midfield anchor, Tielemans recently captained the Red Devils on their run to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He played the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 victory over co-hosts the United States in the round of 16 on July 7. Tielemans was unfortunately unable to lead his team out for the subsequent round; he sustained an injury during the warm-up before the quarter-final clash against Spain on Friday, July 10, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as Belgium suffered a 2-1 defeat and elimination.

​Andrey Santos bolsters Carrick's options

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​The Tielemans deal follows the official arrival of Andrey Santos, who became manager Michael Carrick's first signing since being appointed permanent head coach in May 2026.

​United secured the 22-year-old Brazilian from Chelsea for a reported £48 million base fee, plus £2 million in performance-related add-ons.

Santos signed a five-year contract, bringing an end to an active stint in London. Having originally joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023, Santos spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg before returning to feature for the Blues last season, making 47 appearances across all competitions.