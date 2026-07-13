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'He will be a key player' – Alonso delivers verdict on Cole Palmer

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:48 - 13 July 2026
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Cole Palmer || imago
Cole Palmer || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has described Cole Palmer as a key player ahead of the new season.
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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has shared his vision for the club following his first press conference as Blues boss, expressing confidence in the squad while addressing the futures of several key players ahead of the new season.

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New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso || Imago
New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso || Imago

The Spaniard, who officially took charge towards the end of last season, has begun preparations for his first full campaign at Stamford Bridge, welcoming several first-team players and new signings back for pre-season training.

Cole Palmer identified as Chelsea's key man

Alonso reserved special praise for England international Cole Palmer, describing the attacking midfielder as one of the standout performers during the early stages of pre-season.

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The Chelsea boss believes Palmer possesses exceptional quality and expects him to play a leading role in the team's ambitions this season.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer

He said, "From the first day you can see he is a special talent. You notice his quality and how he wants to play, his decisions. I'm happy that he comes in a good mood, with a good mindset to have a great season.

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"We are looking forward to getting the best out of him. He will be a key player."

Alonso wants Enzo Fernandez to stay

One of the major talking points during the press conference was the future of Enzo Fernandez, who has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Alonso dismissed speculation surrounding the Argentine midfielder, making it clear that he wants Fernandez to remain at Stamford Bridge.

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When asked if Enzo would stay at Chelsea, the manager responded simply: "Yes."

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