'We need more players' – Iraola sends clear transfer message

Iraola says the Reds need greater squad depth to compete across multiple competitions.

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has revealed that the club is actively working to strengthen its squad during the summer transfer window as preparations continue for the new season.

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The Spaniard admitted Liverpool still require additional reinforcements after completing only two signings so far, with the club entering a new era following the departure of several experienced players.

Liverpool begin squad rebuild

The Reds have so far added Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna and centre-back Jeremy Jacquet as part of their summer recruitment.

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Those arrivals come after Liverpool said goodbye to long-serving stars Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, and Andrew Robertson, whose departures have left significant gaps in the squad.

Replacing players of such experience and quality remains one of the biggest tasks facing Iraola in his first season at Anfield.

Speaking at his first press conference since succeeding Arne Slot, Iraola admitted he faces a major challenge but described the opportunity to manage Liverpool as an exciting one.

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"It is a big challenge for me. It is a big change. Here, most weeks we will not have a clean week; we will have a midweek game, but it is a great opportunity," Iraola said.

Iraola stressed that Liverpool cannot compete across multiple competitions with a small group of players.

The Spaniard believes greater squad depth will be essential to cope with injuries, fixture congestion and the intensity of the Premier League season.

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He added, "There is a chance to use more players. It is impossible to deal with this kind of season with 15 players. You need the squad.

"We have to get ready because this kind of hard season, injuries and situations will happen. We have to get ready in squad depth to deal with the demands of the competition. December and January. Those months are hard."

The Liverpool boss also confirmed the club's recruitment team is actively pursuing further additions.