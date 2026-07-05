Here We Go! Klopp set to take over Germany job after disastrous World Cup exit
Jürgen Klopp has agreed to become the new head coach of the Germany national team, marking his highly anticipated return to the dugout following the country's devastating exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The legendary tactician will replace Julian Nagelsmann, whose tenure came to an abrupt end after the four-time world champions were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties in the Round of 16.
Romano Confirms Blockbuster Deal for Former Liverpool Boss
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke the explosive news on Sunday morning, confirming that the DFB has successfully convinced the iconic manager to spearhead the nation's footballing resurrection.
🚨🇩🇪 BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go! 💥— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026
Klopp has accepted to take over; long term contract details, project and RB Group exit still under discussion, but he will be the new head coach.
RB considered Glasner as replacement but he signs at #NFFC.… pic.twitter.com/a5uULmyCJx
Taking to social media, Romano dropped his trademark catchphrase to seal the announcement: “Jürgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go! Klopp has accepted to take over; long term contract details, project and RB Group exit still under discussion, but he will be the new head coach.”
The 59-year-old coach has been out of the managerial hot seat since bidding an emotional farewell to Liverpool in 2024, concluding a glittering, trophy-laden era on Merseyside that yielded the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.
Red Bull Clause Activated as New Era Begins
Klopp's spectacular return to coaching will require him to step down from his executive position as Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer.
While formal negotiations regarding his departure from the energy drink conglomerate are currently ongoing, Klopp's initial contract reportedly contained a specific, ironclad exit clause allowing him to break the agreement if the German national team job became available.
To fill the massive void left by the German, Red Bull initially explored appointing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner to take over their global football structure.
However, the Austrian mastermind has instead chosen to remain in England, agreeing to become Nottingham Forest's new manager.
Klopp's blockbuster appointment signals a clean slate for the fractured German national team, as they immediately begin the arduous task of rebuilding the squad ahead of UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.