Historic Heartbreak: Paraguay stun Germany in penalty shootout chaos after 1-1 extra-time drama

Paraguay break a historic World Cup knockout curse and knock out a toothless Germany, handing the four-time champions their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout loss.

Germany and Paraguay played out a tense knockout tie at Boston Stadium that finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties.

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Julio Enciso put Paraguay ahead just before half-time, Kai Havertz equalised in the 56th minute, and the match then turned into a nerve-shredding shootout.

Paraguay power into the Round of 16 on penalties! 💪#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

It was a historic night for Paraguay, who finally found a way to win a World Cup knockout tie on the biggest stage. Their game plan worked, their goalkeeper held his nerve, and their penalty takers delivered when it mattered.

Germany come from behind to force extra time. 👀#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

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The Good: Tactical Discipline

Gustavo Alfaro’s men executed a masterclass low-block strategy against one of the tournament favourites and four-time winners.

They completely starved Germany's attackers of clear-cut chances, calmly soaked up immense pressure, and stayed entirely composed through 120 minutes of exhausting defensive football.

The Bad: Germany's Toothless Attack

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Despite dominating possession, Germany looked completely uninspired without Jamal Musiala in the starting lineup.

Deniz Undav struggled to get on the ball after getting a rare start, and the team heavily relied on crosses rather than breaking Paraguay down through central areas.

Germany’s clean-sheet curse also continues; they have failed to keep a knockout shut-out since the 2014 final.

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The Turning Point: The Disallowed Extra-Time Winner

In the 102nd minute, Bayern Munich super defender Jonathan Tah powered home what looked like the winning header.

The goal was dramatically chalked off for a foul on the Paraguayan goalkeeper, shifting the momentum and dragging a frustrated German side into the shootout lottery.

The Shootout Meltdown

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Germany entered the shootout with an iconic record, having converted 15 consecutive World Cup penalties since 1982, for a four shootout wins in four. That legacy shattered in Boston.

Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade saw their efforts saved, before Jonathan Tah skied his sudden-death penalty to send Paraguay through 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Next Up

Paraguay march into the Round of 16 after winning their second-ever World Cup shootout. For Julian Nagelsmann and Germany, a premature exit will definitely spark a major inquest into their inability to break down stubborn South American defences after their struggles and defeat against Ecuador.

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