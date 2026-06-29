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Historic Heartbreak: Paraguay stun Germany in penalty shootout chaos after 1-1 extra-time drama

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 00:31 - 30 June 2026
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Paraguay break a historic World Cup knockout curse and knock out a toothless Germany, handing the four-time champions their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout loss.
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Germany and Paraguay played out a tense knockout tie at Boston Stadium that finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties.

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Julio Enciso put Paraguay ahead just before half-time, Kai Havertz equalised in the 56th minute, and the match then turned into a nerve-shredding shootout.

It was a historic night for Paraguay, who finally found a way to win a World Cup knockout tie on the biggest stage. Their game plan worked, their goalkeeper held his nerve, and their penalty takers delivered when it mattered.

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The Good: Tactical Discipline

Gustavo Alfaro’s men executed a masterclass low-block strategy against one of the tournament favourites and four-time winners. 

They completely starved Germany's attackers of clear-cut chances, calmly soaked up immense pressure, and stayed entirely composed through 120 minutes of exhausting defensive football.

The Bad: Germany's Toothless Attack

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Despite dominating possession, Germany looked completely uninspired without Jamal Musiala in the starting lineup. 

Deniz Undav struggled to get on the ball after getting a rare start, and the team heavily relied on crosses rather than breaking Paraguay down through central areas. 

Germany’s clean-sheet curse also continues; they have failed to keep a knockout shut-out since the 2014 final.

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The Turning Point: The Disallowed Extra-Time Winner

In the 102nd minute, Bayern Munich super defender Jonathan Tah powered home what looked like the winning header. 

The goal was dramatically chalked off for a foul on the Paraguayan goalkeeper, shifting the momentum and dragging a frustrated German side into the shootout lottery.

The Shootout Meltdown

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Germany entered the shootout with an iconic record, having converted 15 consecutive World Cup penalties since 1982, for a four shootout wins in four. That legacy shattered in Boston. 

Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade saw their efforts saved, before Jonathan Tah skied his sudden-death penalty to send Paraguay through 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Next Up

Paraguay march into the Round of 16 after winning their second-ever World Cup shootout. For Julian Nagelsmann and Germany, a premature exit will definitely spark a major inquest into their inability to break down stubborn South American defences after their struggles and defeat against Ecuador.

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