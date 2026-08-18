Rodri tackles biggest concern of Barcelona fans after €76.5 million transfer

Rodri's comments from his first press conference as an official Barcelona player addressed some concerns from fans.

Newly unveiled Barcelona midfielder Rodri has immediately moved to ease the anxieties of the club's fanbase, declaring himself fit and ready to integrate into Hansi Flick's squad after finalising his transfer from Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Spanish national team captain addressed lingering fitness concerns head-on during his first official interview at the club, assuring supporters that a recent medical procedure will not delay his debut.

A blockbuster arrival in Camp Nou

Barcelona officially confirmed the signing of Rodri on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, marking the end of an enduring transfer saga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Catalan giants secured the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner on a four-year contract running until June 30, 2030. According to widespread reports, the financial package agreed with Manchester City is worth up to €76.5 million (£65.4 million), comprising a fixed €60 million base fee supplemented by achievable performance-related add-ons.

Announcing the transfer on social media, Barcelona boldly heralded their new acquisition: "The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona.”

Rodri addresses fitness fears

While the signing is undeniably a massive coup, especially as it meant snatching the world's premier defensive midfielder away from Real Madrid's grasp, sections of the Barcelona fanbase expressed justified apprehension regarding Rodri's physical durability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concerns are rooted in the player's recent injury history. Rodri previously missed more than seven months of action after suffering a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in September 2024, and he struggled to regain his best form, even suffering a relapse.

Although his triumphant campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup signalled a spectacular return to his absolute best, fresh panic arose when it was revealed he underwent minor back surgery immediately following the tournament.

Spain captain Rodri || imago

However, speaking directly to the media on Tuesday, Rodri allayed those fears. “I’m absolutely fit and ready to play! The surgery was nothing serious.”

Eager to justify his €76.5 million price tag, the midfielder made it clear he intends to immediately get to work. “Hopefully I can train tomorrow, put myself under Hansi’s orders as soon as possible—whenever he thinks I’m ready to,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona are getting a genuine superstar

If Rodri's fitness holds, Barcelona have acquired a player with a staggering, unparalleled resume of recent success.

During his defining tenure at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola (2019–2026), he orchestrated four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, famously scoring the decisive winning goal against Inter Milan in the final.

His international pedigree is equally terrifying for Barcelona's domestic rivals. After helping Spain win Euro 2024, Rodri recently captained La Roja to glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Operating at the peak of his powers, he was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best overall player.