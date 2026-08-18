I will keep playing — Musiala explains real reason he fainted twice on the pitch

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamaal Musiala released a statement after a second fainting episode in days.

Bayern Munich and Germany superstar Jamal Musiala has moved to quell widespread panic regarding his health, confirming via social media that he has been diagnosed with a neurological dysfunction.

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​The 23-year-old released an extensive statement on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, just hours after collapsing on the pitch for the second time in less than a week.

Musiala sparks panic

​The footballing world held its collective breath when Musiala required urgent medical attention during Bayern's clash against Leipzig on Saturday, August 15, 2026. At the time, early reports prematurely dismissed the incident as severe heat stroke or a sudden circulation issue.

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​However, the severity of the situation became undeniably clear on Tuesday during a pre-season club friendly against Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena.

Mid-game, Musiala suffered another collapse. As the disoriented forward went down, teammates Jonathan Tah and Harry Kane immediately rushed to his aid, forming a protective ring to shield him from cameras while medical personnel provided treatment.

​Bayern ultimately won the exhibition match 4-2, but the result was entirely overshadowed by deep concern for their prized number 10.

Musiala explains what happened

​Seeking to regain control of the narrative and reassure an anxious fanbase, Musiala took to Instagram to provide transparency about his terrifying ordeal.

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​"First things first—I'm doing well! Above all, I’m incredibly grateful for all your messages and your support! I understand that many of you are worried,” he said.

“I want to put those concerns to rest today and explain a little more: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary episodes of absence that are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological dysfunction."

​He acknowledged the frightening nature of the recent incidents but emphasised that they are currently just a manageable part of his life, assuring fans that he is in excellent medical hands.

​"These can lead to the moments that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim. I know that they may seem scary at first glance—but for me, they are currently simply part of my everyday life.

“I am receiving the best possible medical care in this regard, and I am very optimistic. FC Bayern and the people closest to me are always by my side and supporting me on this journey."

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Musiala says no cause for alarm

​Crucially, Musiala made it clear that these absence episodes do not pose an existential threat to his career or his overall well-being.

With the full backing of neurological specialists and the Bayern Munich hierarchy, the forward has taken the brave, calculated decision to continue his professional career without an extended hiatus.

​"What is important is that there is no additional health risk beyond this," he explained. "In close consultation and regular communication with the specialists, it was my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurological specialists, to continue doing what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football. I have taken responsibility for that decision."

​As the Bavarian giants finalise preparations for the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, August 22, followed by their 2026/27 Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart on August 28, Musiala remains focused on returning to the pitch.

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​"Overall, I have a very good feeling, and I am on a good path," he concluded. "What helps me most along the way is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team, with your incredible support.

“I hope this helps you understand me better. At the same time, I ask for your understanding that I would like to continue keeping this matter within the circle of my closest confidants, the club and the experts. Thank you very much."