Barcelona star Gavi rejects Man United, as Red Devils face setback in transfer plan

Manchester United have faced a significant setback in their summer transfer plans after Barcelona midfielder Gavi unequivocally turned down a move to the club.

The Spanish international, identified as a key target by manager Michael Carrick, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Catalan side and is expected to be offered a new contract at the Camp Nou.

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Gavi, who joined Barcelona's academy at age 11, feels deeply connected to the club where he has made 119 league appearances since his 2021 debut.

The midfielder was also part of Spain's recent World Cup-winning squad, though he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 final victory over Argentina in New York.

Gavi staying put at Barcelona

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According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United's pursuit of Gavi has ended in disappointment.

Manager Michael Carrick had pinpointed the 22-year-old to strengthen his midfield for the upcoming season, with the club reportedly prepared to pay a £35 million fee.

Gavi (Barcelona) || Credit: Imago

However, Gavi has made it clear he has no desire to leave Barcelona. This rejection compounds the frustration for United, who have already invested a total of £85 million on midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

The club must now explore other options to secure a third midfield signing before the transfer window closes.

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Despite the recent signing of Rodri, Barcelona's leadership and new coach Hansi Flick consider Gavi a cornerstone of their long-term project.