‘I just told him to shut his mouth’ - Gavi opens up on Vinicius Jr confrontation during El Clásico
The Spanish youngster was instrumental in Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday night.
The win secured the La Liga title for Barcelona for the second time in a row, with Madrid failing to win any trophy this season.
However, despite winning, the match was marked by several tense moments between the arch-rivals.
Gavi explains heated argument with Vinícius
Following the celebrations for Barcelona's second consecutive league championship, Gavi commented on a fiery exchange with Real Madrid's star winger.
"It's just football with Vinicius. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch," Gavi stated, according to Marca.
The midfielder drew a clear line between his on-field persona and his off-field character. "On the pitch, I defend my colours and give it my all," he explained. "Off the pitch, I'm completely different, even if it doesn't seem like it."
"He's a hot-headed player, just like me. Vinicius is a fantastic player. I just told him to shut his mouth; that's it."
While Gavi used words to get under his opponent's skin, Vinicius responded non-verbally to the home crowd's taunts.
As the game slipped away from Real Madrid, the Brazilian was seen gesturing to the stands, reminding Barcelona fans of his club's superior record in European competitions.