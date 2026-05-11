‘I just told him to shut his mouth’ - Gavi opens up on Vinicius Jr confrontation during El Clásico

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has shed light on his heated on-field clash with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the recent title-deciding El Clásico at Camp Nou.

The Spanish youngster was instrumental in Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday night.

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The win secured the La Liga title for Barcelona for the second time in a row, with Madrid failing to win any trophy this season.

However, despite winning, the match was marked by several tense moments between the arch-rivals.

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Gavi explains heated argument with Vinícius

Following the celebrations for Barcelona's second consecutive league championship, Gavi commented on a fiery exchange with Real Madrid's star winger.

"It's just football with Vinicius. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch," Gavi stated, according to Marca.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi | IMAGO

The midfielder drew a clear line between his on-field persona and his off-field character. "On the pitch, I defend my colours and give it my all," he explained. "Off the pitch, I'm completely different, even if it doesn't seem like it."

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"He's a hot-headed player, just like me. Vinicius is a fantastic player. I just told him to shut his mouth; that's it."

Vinicius looking frustrated || imago

While Gavi used words to get under his opponent's skin, Vinicius responded non-verbally to the home crowd's taunts.