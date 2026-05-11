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‘I just told him to shut his mouth’ - Gavi opens up on Vinicius Jr confrontation during El Clásico

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:33 - 11 May 2026
Gavi opens up on Vinicius Jr confrontation
Barcelona midfielder Gavi has shed light on his heated on-field clash with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the recent title-deciding El Clásico at Camp Nou.
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The Spanish youngster was instrumental in Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday night.

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The win secured the La Liga title for Barcelona for the second time in a row, with Madrid failing to win any trophy this season.

However, despite winning, the match was marked by several tense moments between the arch-rivals.

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Gavi explains heated argument with Vinícius

Following the celebrations for Barcelona's second consecutive league championship, Gavi commented on a fiery exchange with Real Madrid's star winger.

"It's just football with Vinicius. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch," Gavi stated, according to Marca. 

Barcelona midfielder Gavi | IMAGO
Barcelona midfielder Gavi | IMAGO

The midfielder drew a clear line between his on-field persona and his off-field character. "On the pitch, I defend my colours and give it my all," he explained. "Off the pitch, I'm completely different, even if it doesn't seem like it."

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"He's a hot-headed player, just like me. Vinicius is a fantastic player. I just told him to shut his mouth; that's it."

Vinicius looking frustrated || imago
Vinicius looking frustrated || imago

While Gavi used words to get under his opponent's skin, Vinicius responded non-verbally to the home crowd's taunts. 

As the game slipped away from Real Madrid, the Brazilian was seen gesturing to the stands, reminding Barcelona fans of his club's superior record in European competitions.

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