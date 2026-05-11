‘I don't know how bad it is’ - Iwobi opens up on frustrating hamstring injury

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared an update on the hamstring injury he sustained during the first half of a Premier League clash against Brentford.

The injury has kept the Nigeria international sidelined for the Cottagers' last three top-flight league games.

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Iwobi was forced to leave the pitch just before halftime against Brentford after pulling up while chasing a ball, heading straight down the tunnel.

His absence from the team has had an effect on Fulham's performance, leaving them without a win in their last two games.

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Iwobi frustrated with injury

Speaking on the "Alexander Yaa Digg" podcast, the Super Eagles star explained his efforts to stay mobile despite the setback.

"I'm just walking through my neighbourhoods, going through the shops. Obviously, the reason why I'm doing this is to get some blood flow and oxygen into the legs, make sure my legs are not just indoors, and keep active," Iwobi stated.

He expressed gratitude for the messages he has received while awaiting a full diagnosis. "Right now, as it stands, I have got a hamstring injury... I appreciate the support and the love that everyone's showing me, and everyone checking on me," he continued.

Alex Iwobi sustains hamstring injury || Imago

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"As of now, I don't know how bad it is. I'm able to walk, though I've got a limp, so that's a positive. I've got a scan soon... I'm praying for a speedy recovery."

Iwobi also touched on the mental challenges of being sidelined, admitting his frustration with the situation.

"I’m just grateful that I don’t really get injured on a regular basis because it is mentally challenging. Even me, now that I’m injured, I’m just fuming. I can’t be active, I can’t move freely. But that’s life; it is part of the game."