West Ham captain Bowen blasts VAR after late equaliser ruled out in Arsenal clash

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen voiced his fury at VAR after a controversial late decision denied his team a crucial point against Arsenal at the London Stadium.

Callum Wilson appeared to have salvaged a draw for the Hammers in the 95th minute, but the goal was overturned following a lengthy VAR review.

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Referee Chris Kavanagh was advised to consult the pitchside monitor and subsequently disallowed the goal, citing a foul by West Ham's Pablo on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya during the corner kick.

The late drama secured a narrow victory for Arsenal, who had taken the lead in the 83rd minute through a deflected Leandro Trossard strike.

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Bowen blasts VAR decision

While West Ham also lamented a significant missed one-on-one opportunity by Mateus Fernandes, it was the VAR intervention that dominated Bowen's post-match thoughts.

“Football is about enjoyment and big moments. We had our big moment and thought we were back in the game."

"Yes, we feel hard done by," Bowen told Sky Sports. "There are many ways I could answer this. Because we're on the receiving end, we'll feel aggrieved.

Jarrod Bowen in action for West Ham || Credit: Imago

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The West Ham forward questioned the lengthy review process and the level of protection afforded to goalkeepers.

"They look at something for five minutes, trying to find an issue," he continued. "Goalkeepers are protected more than outfield players, and there's a lot of holding in the box.

“Are you going to scrutinise those every time and give a penalty? That's the only way to be consistent."

VAR disallowed West Ham's late goal || Imago

"You can't just wipe a goalkeeper out, but he has to expect contact when he comes to claim the ball. This is the Premier League; there's going to be contact," Bowen argued.

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"We had one at Brentford last week where Tomas Souček was pulled at the back post, and nothing was given. If you look at something long enough, you'll find a reason to give it."

He added, "I can guarantee that pundits and anyone who watches football know it's a physical game. If you're going to give that, give it every week. Where is the line? Where is the bar?"