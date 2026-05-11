Premier League explains why West Ham’s late goal against Arsenal was disallowed

The Premier League has explained why West Ham’s stoppage-time equaliser against Arsenal was ruled out after a VAR review involving goalkeeper David Raya.

The Premier League has released an official explanation following the controversial decision to disallow a late West Ham United goal during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

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The dramatic moment occurred in stoppage time when West Ham appeared to score an equaliser, only for the goal to be overturned after a VAR review involving Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Leandro Trossard had given Arsenal the lead in the 83rd minute, a goal that ultimately secured an important victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

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The win extended Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the table to five points over Manchester City, strengthening their Premier League title hopes.

VAR intervention changes outcome

West Ham thought they had rescued a valuable point late in the match before VAR official Darren England advised referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

After examining the replay, Kavanagh ruled that a West Ham player had fouled Raya during the build-up to the goal.

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The decision resulted in the goal being cancelled and a direct free kick being awarded to Arsenal.

What Premier League said

Following the match, the Premier League issued a statement explaining the reasoning behind the call.

“After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to West Ham United,” the statement confirmed via Sport Bible.

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The referee’s announcement added: “After review, West Ham number 19 commits a foul on the goalkeeper. Final decision is direct free kick.”

The decision proved significant for both clubs. For West Ham, the defeat leaves them dangerously close to the relegation zone, sitting just one point behind Tottenham Hotspur after playing an extra match.

The Hammers still face difficult fixtures against Newcastle United and Leeds United as they battle for survival.

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