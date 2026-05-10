Nobody asked for Osimhen — Galatasaray chief makes transfer revelation

Galatasaray's vice president Abdullah Kavukçu discussed the interest in Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukçu appears dismissive of the rumours claiming that Barcelona had submitted an unofficial offer, insisting the Turkish club have not received a single official offer for star striker Victor Osimhen.

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Vukçu explicitly shut down rumours of any ongoing negotiations with the Catalan giants or other suitors, stating, "Osimhen is currently with us. We haven't had any discussions. Neither a transfer nor any offers… We haven't even looked at them," per NtvSpor.

Despite firmly denying any direct contact from the newly crowned LALIGA champions, the executive did openly acknowledge the inevitable global interest in the prolific forward, candidly admitting that "everyone is already keeping an eye on Osimhen."

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Victor Osimhen’s €150m valuation

As Pulse Sports reported, Kavukçu also addressed rumours that Galatasaray had slapped a massive €150 million price tag on the 27-year-old, previously declaring he personally would not sell the striker even for that staggering figure.

The transfer buzz, which also includes monitoring from other European heavyweights like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, is a direct result of Osimhen's impact in Istanbul and immense quality.

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After initially arriving on loan, Galatasaray broke the Turkish transfer record by paying Napoli €75 million in the summer of 2025 to secure his services on a permanent basis.