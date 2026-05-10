He plays like an African footballer — Osimhen hails Galatasaray teammate

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has praised one of his teammates for his relentless style of play following their Turkish Super Lig title-clinching victory.

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After the match, the Nigerian singled out teammate and dynamic midfielder Barış Alper Yılmaz for special praise.

Osimhen hails Galatasaray teammate Yilmaz

“Barış Alper Yılmaz plays just like an African footballer. Ambition, fight. Very hungry, very strong,” Osimhen said during a live broadcast on his social media account.

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“I swear he’s very strong. When I first came here, I asked Mertens about him. I said to Mertens, ‘Dude, this guy plays like an African player, do you realize that?’ Because we Africans never stop. Mertens said, ‘Yes, that’s why I like him so much.’ Barış is a true warrior.”

Yılmaz has enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season, contributing 8 goals and 11 assists in the Turkish Super Lig.

His tireless running, physicality, and never-say-die attitude have made him a fan favourite at RAMS Park and a perfect complement to Osimhen in attack.

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Meanwhile, Osimhen's brace took his tally to 22 goals for the season, and 59 goals since joining Galatasaray two seasons ago.