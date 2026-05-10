He gets angry - Ex-Beşiktaş star questions Osimhen’s attitude, urges Galatasaray to sell

Former Beşiktaş midfielder Sinan Engin says Galatasaray should consider selling Victor Osimhen

Former Beşiktaş midfielder Sinan Engin believes Galatasaray should seriously consider selling Victor Osimhen if a massive offer arrives from Europe’s elite clubs this summer.

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Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, with continued links to clubs across England, Spain, Germany, and France.

What Engin said

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Speaking on the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin stated that offers in the region of €120 million from teams such as Real Madrid or Bayern Munich would be difficult to reject.

“If clubs like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid are offering around €120 million or even more, then I support selling Osimhen,” Engin said.

While acknowledging the Nigerian striker’s quality, Engin expressed concern about what he described as a noticeable change in Osimhen’s attitude and behaviour on the pitch.

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According to the former midfielder, the striker’s reactions during matches may be negatively affecting team chemistry.

“We need to have a serious conversation with Osimhen. There have been changes in his behaviour. He’s not acting or performing the same way he used to,” he explained.

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Engin claimed that some Galatasaray players now feel pressured to constantly pass to Osimhen in attacking situations.

He specifically referenced Yunus Akgün, suggesting the winger often prioritises finding Osimhen instead of making more effective decisions.

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“When Yunus gets the ball, he tries to play it to Osimhen because Osimhen gets angry. Sometimes there are better options available, but players still force the pass to him. That becomes a problem,” he added.

Despite his criticism, Engin admitted Osimhen remains an important player for Galatasaray and continues to contribute significantly to the team.

However, he argued that the Nigerian forward appeared more influential and disciplined during his initial period with the club.

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