Super Eagles star Osimhen reacts after stunning comeback to clinch Super Lig title

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen has spoken for the first time since helping Galatasaray seal yet another Super Lig title

Victor Osimhen has expressed his immense pride in Galatasaray's resilience after the striker's late heroics secured the Turkish Super Lig title in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

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The Nigerian international netted a crucial brace to overcome a stubborn Antalyaspor side 4-2 at Rams Park, ensuring the Istanbul giants clinched their fourth consecutive league trophy with a game to spare.

A title-deciding thriller at Rams Park

The atmosphere at Rams Park was electric, yet the hosts were forced to do it the hard way after falling behind to an early Soner Dikmen strike.

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Although Mario Lemina equalised with a powerful header, Dikmen struck again in the 61st minute to restore Antalyaspor's lead and momentarily silence the home crowd.

However, the final stages of the match were dominated by Osimhen, who took matters into his own hands.

After winning and converting a 66th-minute penalty to level the scores, the Super Eagles talisman capped off the comeback with a clinical 88th-minute winner, triggering wild celebrations across Istanbul as the club officially secured the championship.

Osimhen hails 'Galatasaray spirit'

Following the final whistle, Osimhen was quick to credit the team’s fighting spirit while acknowledging the intensity of the opposition.

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“This is the kind of game that shows why we are Galatasaray. We always come back from every difficulty, and I'm really happy with the team's performance,” he told beIN SPORTS Türkiye.

Despite the visitors posing a significant threat throughout the contest, Osimhen emphasised that the club's winning DNA was the ultimate decider.

“They (Antalyaspor) gave us a hard time, but just as I said earlier, this is the reason we are Galatasaray, and we have come through,” he added.