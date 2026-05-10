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Super Eagles icon Victor Moses reacts to being chosen ahead of Mikel, Babayaro by Chelsea

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 08:25 - 10 May 2026
Ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses has reacted to the honour of representing Chelsea in Nigeria ahead of the likes of Celestine Babayaro and John Obi Mikel
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Chelsea’s decision to headline Victor Moses for their inaugural "The Famous CFC" fan event in Lagos has sparked a heated debate among Nigerian supporters regarding the omission of club legend John Obi Mikel.

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Despite the online controversy surrounding the guest list, Moses has expressed his immense pride and excitement at being chosen to represent the Blues in his home country.

Moses seen as controversial selection for Lagos

Chelsea's announcement that they are bringing their global tour to Nigeria this May was initially met with excitement, but the conversation quickly shifted to the notable absence of John Obi Mikel.

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Many fans took to social media to question why the club’s most decorated Nigerian player was overlooked for the weekend-long programme, which includes live match screenings and engagement activities.

Instead, the club revealed that former winger Victor Moses, a key figure in the 2016/17 Premier League-winning side, would be the face of the event.

While critics argued that Mikel or Celestine Babayaro’s legacies made them more fitting ambassadors, Chelsea has stood by their choice to lead with Moses, who remains a fan favourite for his service and international success with the Super Eagles.

Moses responds to homecoming call

During a Q&A session ahead of the event, Moses was asked about the decision to select him over the likes of Mikel and Babayaro.

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The 33-year-old took a humble and enthusiastic stance, focusing on his personal joy at returning to Nigeria under the Chelsea banner.

"I’m happy to be here. When I got the call, that I was coming here [Nigeria], I said YES," Moses revealed. He described the invitation as a "pleasure," noting that he had been eagerly anticipating the trip, adding, "I was looking forward to it to be honest with you, and I’m very happy to be here.”

While the online debate persists, Moses' credentials, including an AFCON title and two World Cup appearances, ensure that the "Famous CFC" event will still carry plenty of star power in Lagos.

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