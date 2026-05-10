"You no get shame": Super Eagles striker Boniface mocks Moffi over first-ever career title celebrations

In a classic display of Nigerian humour, Victor Boniface has stolen the headlines from Terem Moffi’s first-ever major European trophy. While Porto celebrated their 31st title, Boniface was in the comments section, reminding his teammate of exactly how much time he spent on the pitch.

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi finally got his hands on his first major European league title as FC Porto secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Alverca to clinch the Primeira Liga title on Saturday.

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But while the Porto faithful were cheering, Super Eagles teammate Victor Boniface was ready with a reality check on social media for his compatriot.

Moffi, who joined the Portuguese giants on loan from OGC Nice in January, took to Instagram to share his joy with thousands of followers.

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“First career trophy, Thank you Portistas and above all thank you God.”

Terem Moffi finally got his hands on his first major European league title

However, Boniface, never one to let a serious moment pass without a joke, quickly jumped into the comments to ‘shame’ his fellow striker for his limited contribution in the title-winning match.

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The Boniface "45-minute" call-out

The comment that has since set Moffi’s social media ablaze was short, blunt, and typically Boniface:

“For 45min wey you play ....you no get shame”

The hilarious jab refers to the fact that while Zaidu Sanusi played 995 minutes to secure his second league crown, Moffi’s role in the title win was a shorter stint off the bench, 241 minutes.

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Victor Boniface was ready to give Moffi a reality check.

This isn't the first time the trio of Boniface, Moffi, and Raphael Onyedika have entertained fans with their "toxic" friendship. Just last year, when Moffi finished a season without silverware, his teammates famously presented him with a consolation "gift" just so he could feel what it was like to touch a trophy.

Now that Moffi finally has a real gold medal, Boniface is making sure his friend doesn't get too comfortable. Fans have flooded the post with laughter, with many hailing the no-filter personality that has made the Bayer Leverkusen striker a fan favourite in the world.

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What’s next for the Champions

Despite the trolling, the stats don't lie: Porto are champions with two matches to spare.

Both Moffi and Sanusi are now expected to join the upcoming Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup in London and high-profile June friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Terem Moffi with his Porto teammates.