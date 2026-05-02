'Visa appointment don ready' — Eagles star Boniface set to fulfil promise as Carter Efe beats Portable
Nigeria and Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface is a man of his word, or at least, he's about to be.
The Bayer Leverkusen and Super Eagles forward made a bold promise to Twitch streamer Carter Efe before their much-anticipated celebrity boxing showdown against controversial street-pop singer Portable: win, and a trip to Germany awaits.
"I go give you German visa, you go come Germany come stay." - Victor Boniface, ahead of the Chaos in the Ring bout.
Carter Efe made sure Boniface would have to cash in that cheque. The 24-year-old Delta State-born comedian and content creator outboxed Portable across three hard-fought rounds at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday night.
🚨🥊 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: CARTER EFE DEFEATS PORTABLE VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION!!!! #ChaosInTheRing #Efeportable pic.twitter.com/w5xjWejZVT— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) May 2, 2026
Carter Efe vs Portable: In brief
He won by a 30-27 unanimous decision on all three judges' scorecards, handing Portable his first-ever celebrity boxing defeat.
Efe dominated across all three rounds, with Portable starting aggressively in the opener only to be neutralised by Carter's effective counterattacks and cleaner combinations.
Moment Boniface tells Carter Efe he’ll grant him a German visa if he wins the fight with Portable pic.twitter.com/3gwRjqJA1g— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 1, 2026
The streamer's height advantage proved decisive, allowing him to control distance and land sharp body shots throughout. A fourth round did begin but was waved off after just seconds for undisclosed reasons.
The ringside crowd included some of Nigeria's biggest names, Timaya, D'Banj, and of course, Boniface himself.
And the Leverkusen star wasted no time responding once the result was announced.
"Carter ur visa appointment don ready abeg." — Victor Boniface, via social media after the fight.
Carter ur visa appointment don ready abeg— Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) May 1, 2026
Efe also walked away with ₦50 million gifted by Nigerian billionaire socialite Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money.
Not a bad night's work and a Germany trip still to come.